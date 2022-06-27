ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD investigating shooting, stabbing, beating reported in under an hour

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to one shooting, one stabbing, and what appears to be a man severely beaten in under an hour late Sunday into Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLSX0_0gN5U3Se00

Stabbing at 38th and Emerson

Officers were first called to 38th and Emerson for a report of a stabbing around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim is being uncooperative, so there is little information to go off for the incident.

Shooting at E. 15th and N. Gladstone Avenue

Around 12:08 a.m., IMPD was sent to a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue in the Little Flower neighborhood.

A man was found to be in serious condition after being shot. Officers believe it happened inside a residence.

“There’s conflicting stories from witnesses at this point,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Kerry Buckner.

Police hope to look through any nearby surveillance video to help determine what actually happened.

Possible beating on N. Oakland Avenue

Police were then called to a reported shooting at 12:13 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Oakland Avenue on the near east side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXJAW_0gN5U3Se00
Police respond to Oakland Avenue situation.

When first responders arrived, there was some confusion over whether a shooting actually happened.

Buckner says while a man was badly hurt, it’s possible he was beaten and not shot. The man is getting X-rays to determine if there is a bullet in his body.

There were several people inside a home that is suspected to be where the suspected beating happened, and police will interrogate them to determine what transpired.

While all of the incidents happened in such a short time period, police do not believe they are related.

A few hours later on Monday, police say a juvenile was grazed by a bullet on Manor Court on the east side.

