Warner Bros. Discovery Sports to Co-Produce Both Men’s and Women’s Tour de France Coverage

Click here to read the full article.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (WBDS) will co-produce coverage of both the men’s and women’s Tour de France cycling competition for the first time.

The Tour de France men’s competition runs from July 1-24 while the women’s competition will take place July 24-31. WBDS will broadcast every stage of the men’s competition and the first edition of the women’s live.

Former Tour de France winners Alberto Contador and Sir Bradley Wiggins will report for the broadcaster alongside former pro cyclist Iris Slappendel while WBDS will also offer local studio shows and post-stage shows in a host of European countries, including the U.K., France and Denmark.

Experts include Robbie McEwen; Jacky Durand and Steve Chainel will also lend their voices to the production while Orla Chennaoui will anchor coverage in the U.K. and Ireland.

WBDS will utilize their Cube studio, a mixed-reality studio boasting “analytical capabilities and immersive real-time video enhancement locations.” This year the Cube will also include an “inclinometer” feature, to show the gradients the cyclists are facing, as well as the Time Trial set up and echelons via Unreal Engine 5 technology

“Our Cube studio is one of the best storytelling innovations in broadcasting and harnessing tailormade tools and added analysis features to help unpick a particular stage, climb or sprint finish is truly unique for the sport of cycling,” said Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe.

“Further elevating women’s sport and doing more to deliver gender balance across the events we showcase is hugely important. Presenting more women’s sport and giving equal billing to women’s and men’s events during our coverage of the tennis Grand Slams and Olympics, including showing every moment of the first gender-equal Games last summer, is only the start. When the ASO launched the Tour de France Femmes, we were determined to bring the very best of our production innovation and expertise to both Tours.”

Iris Slappendel, Eurosport GCN cycling expert, added: “Women’s cycling is going from strength to strength and 2022 marks a historic year with the world’s best female riders set to battle for the yellow jersey in the inaugural new-look Tour de France Femmes. It’s incredibly exciting to be part of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ team and back on the bike following the riders to help bring viewers even closer to the action. I’m looking forward to showcasing the sport at its very best, which I hope will gain the attention of a whole new generation of women’s cycling fans to grow interest and participation in the sport even further.”