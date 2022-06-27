Four car crash in Gates, no word yet on possible injuries

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — First responders rescued two people and their pets after a car crashed into their home in Sweden Tuesday night. The car crashed into the front of a home on 1911 Colby Street near Salmon Creek road around 11 p.m. Firefighters, along with Monroe County Deputies,...
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people are injured, one critically so, after a serious car crash in Batavia. According to New York State Police, a two-car accident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 63. One person was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight with...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad said they seized multiple illegal fireworks that were sold at the parking lot of West Ridge Plaza. A man and a woman, both 36, were charged with unlawfully possessing fireworks. RPD said they found fireworks in a trunk of a car. Officers took the fireworks so they could safely dispose of them. They also shut down the fireworks distribution business in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A gunshot victim is still alive thanks to the quick actions of Rochester police officers on Wednesday. RPD responded to a shooting on Magnolia Street near Jefferson Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. Officers found a 25-year-old man wounded and they applied a tourniquet to stop...
Police report a two-car personal injury collision in the Town of Galen. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving Matthew Macchione, 33, of Walworth and Miranda Northrup, 31, of Galen. It is alleged that Northrup was traveling westbound and entered the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man for a drive-by shooting that happened a month ago and identified a possible motive. Police are looking for a car that they believe was used in the murder. Timothy Thomas, 31, is accused of pulling up to a moving car...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the Canandaigua National at 1341 Mt. Hope Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of money when officers arrived. Officers later located the vehicle involved, which was reported stolen from the city earlier that day. Two teens were detained—a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is among 16 people from the U.S. and Canada to receive a Carnegie Medal. Darnell Wilson was honored for what happened during an incident with a gunman who entered People's Choice Kitchen in December 2019. The restaurant's owner, Evangela Stanley, says a person...
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Chili. Deputies responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to the intersection of Buffalo Road and Westside Drive. Upon arrival, a motorcycle was found down in the road. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies report the investigation of a motorcycle crash that happened on Old Lyons Road Monday around 7 p.m. One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. According to a news release, Brandon Stowell, 30, of Lyons was traveling west on Old Lyons Road in Arcadia at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike entering a curve.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester family and a group of firefighters helped save four baby ducks Tuesday night!. This family tells us they saw ducklings walking in the intersection of Hawley and Reynolds Streets tonight. They were able to scoop one up but the others fell in a sewer...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester fire officials said smoke detectors saved the day for people in an apartment building on Meigs Street. Firefighters evacuated several people from five apartments as a precaution when a fire broke out around 6 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. No one was hurt.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We're taking you inside the room at RPD where they're trying to recruit the next wave of police—and they need them. So many officers in RPD retired or quit in the past year, the city just had to find more than 2 million dollars to pay for all the overtime to cover all the shifts. The union, the Locust Club, says RPD uses 35 overtime shifts a day.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police and Fire Departments are investigating after a home was set on fire—not once—but twice in the same month. The latest fire happened early Sunday morning at a home on Pierpont Street. Members of Rochester’s Arson Task Force couldn't provide much...
