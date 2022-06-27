ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

Four car crash in Gates, no word yet on possible injuries

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gates police responded to a crash involving four cars...

www.whec.com

Comments / 2

 

WHEC TV-10

4 injured, 1 critically after crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people are injured, one critically so, after a serious car crash in Batavia. According to New York State Police, a two-car accident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 63. One person was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight with...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD seizes multiple fireworks sold at West Ridge Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad said they seized multiple illegal fireworks that were sold at the parking lot of West Ridge Plaza. A man and a woman, both 36, were charged with unlawfully possessing fireworks. RPD said they found fireworks in a trunk of a car. Officers took the fireworks so they could safely dispose of them. They also shut down the fireworks distribution business in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers apply tourniquet to save gunshot victim on Magnolia Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A gunshot victim is still alive thanks to the quick actions of Rochester police officers on Wednesday. RPD responded to a shooting on Magnolia Street near Jefferson Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. Officers found a 25-year-old man wounded and they applied a tourniquet to stop...
ROCHESTER, NY
Gates, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Gates, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One hospitalized after two-car crash in Wayne County

Police report a two-car personal injury collision in the Town of Galen. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving Matthew Macchione, 33, of Walworth and Miranda Northrup, 31, of Galen. It is alleged that Northrup was traveling westbound and entered the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen arrested for Canandaigua bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the Canandaigua National at 1341 Mt. Hope Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of money when officers arrived. Officers later located the vehicle involved, which was reported stolen from the city earlier that day. Two teens were detained—a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man honored after incident with gunman at People's Choice Kitchen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is among 16 people from the U.S. and Canada to receive a Carnegie Medal. Darnell Wilson was honored for what happened during an incident with a gunman who entered People's Choice Kitchen in December 2019. The restaurant's owner, Evangela Stanley, says a person...
WHEC TV-10

Geneva Police investigating Dominos stabbing incident

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man identified in Chili fatal motorcycle accident

CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Chili. Deputies responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to the intersection of Buffalo Road and Westside Drive. Upon arrival, a motorcycle was found down in the road. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHILI, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons motorcyclist ejected during crash in Wayne County

Deputies report the investigation of a motorcycle crash that happened on Old Lyons Road Monday around 7 p.m. One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. According to a news release, Brandon Stowell, 30, of Lyons was traveling west on Old Lyons Road in Arcadia at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike entering a curve.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Sign On Transit Road Blows in Police Officer

It does not matter what town you live in you know the spots that the police like to hide out at. Maybe behind the building may be behind a sign maybe outside the street but you know the spots where you have to be extra careful especially when it comes to speeding specifically in your town.
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ducklings rescued from sewer drain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester family and a group of firefighters helped save four baby ducks Tuesday night!. This family tells us they saw ducklings walking in the intersection of Hawley and Reynolds Streets tonight. They were able to scoop one up but the others fell in a sewer...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews put our fire at Meigs Street apartment building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester fire officials said smoke detectors saved the day for people in an apartment building on Meigs Street. Firefighters evacuated several people from five apartments as a precaution when a fire broke out around 6 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. No one was hurt.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC In-Depth: Down 70+ officers, RPD is trying to keep their possible recruits around

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We're taking you inside the room at RPD where they're trying to recruit the next wave of police—and they need them. So many officers in RPD retired or quit in the past year, the city just had to find more than 2 million dollars to pay for all the overtime to cover all the shifts. The union, the Locust Club, says RPD uses 35 overtime shifts a day.
WHEC TV-10

Arson Task Force investigating after Rochester home set on fire twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police and Fire Departments are investigating after a home was set on fire—not once—but twice in the same month. The latest fire happened early Sunday morning at a home on Pierpont Street. Members of Rochester’s Arson Task Force couldn't provide much...
ROCHESTER, NY

