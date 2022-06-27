ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Roses to...

Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland High students Brady Pinwar and Alec Albrecht, who won the Bassmaster High School Series championship for a second straight year. The Midland County Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited, which donated to the Dow High School and Midland...

www.ourmidland.com

Midland Daily News

Berryhill looks good in final tune-up for Gabby Mills

If Berryhill Post 165's baseball team wanted a jolt of momentum heading into a big weekend, then Tuesday night's game was just the thing to do it. Facing the Midland Coyotes, a local men's team, in a single nine-inning game at Northwood, Berryhill got excellent pitching and rode a big eighth-inning rally to a 10-3 comeback victory in a warmup for the upcoming Gabby Mills July Fourth Invitational. Berryhill assistant coach Deron Gross, who managed the team Tuesday in place of ailing manager Dan Cronkright, said that Post 165 is coming around "pretty good" so far this summer.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Schuette a great generational standout

My generation is often stereotyped for being immature, entitled, or unambitious. As someone who believes in the principles of hard work and strives to earn my own success, this can be very frustrating. It is so gratifying to have a young person who believes in these same principles running for...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Out to Lunch with Tori: Ignite Donuts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Donuts are a special treat for me, occasionally provided by a generous co-worker or consumed at the Ritter family’s annual trek to watch hot air balloons glide over Midland. Eating a warm, fresh donut is a rarer experience...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Bay City native joins Tribune newsroom

Bay City native Dominic Sevilla recently joined the Huron Daily Tribune newsroom as its newest reporter. The 26-year-old Eastern Michigan graduate joins the Tribune to fill the role vacated by former reporter Robert Creenan. With his experience in government reporting for his school newspaper, Sevilla will slot right into Creenan's old government beat nicely.
BAY CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

Big Rapids grandma pens story of crash, rehab

BIG RAPIDS – Yulanda Bellingar knew she wanted to fly but she didn’t anticipate the experiences that dream would bring. In her book ‘Unscheduled Landing: A true near death, an inspirational story, and interactive personal journal’ Bellingar chronicles the crash that led her to months of rehab and a life-changing journey.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Heidi Pitt appointed Lee Township treasurer

Heidi Pitt gives an update to Lee Township residents as they gather at the Lee Township Solid Waste Transfer Station Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in protest of the Lee Township Board of Trustees' refusal to reopen the site after 565 signatures were gathered for petitions opposing the closure of the dump. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Worker dies in industrial accident at Blue Diamond plant

A worker at Blue Diamond Steel Casting died June 24 after an accident at the plant near Pigeon. Kenneth R. Strahan, 48, of Kinde, was injured last Friday morning when he was performing maintenance on large industrial air ducting, according to a press release from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Choice matters: Vote for Manary no matter your political party.

Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Michigan’s law is a total abortion ban.*. Let me be clear: If you care about preserving reproductive rights in Michigan, you need to vote for Elect Ann Manary in the REPUBLICAN primary in August. Michigan has an open primary. It doesn’t matter if...
MICHIGAN STATE

