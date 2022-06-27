Roses to...

If Berryhill Post 165's baseball team wanted a jolt of momentum heading into a big weekend, then Tuesday night's game was just the thing to do it. Facing the Midland Coyotes, a local men's team, in a single nine-inning game at Northwood, Berryhill got excellent pitching and rode a big eighth-inning rally to a 10-3 comeback victory in a warmup for the upcoming Gabby Mills July Fourth Invitational. Berryhill assistant coach Deron Gross, who managed the team Tuesday in place of ailing manager Dan Cronkright, said that Post 165 is coming around "pretty good" so far this summer.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO