Top federal water officials are warning Western states that there will be cuts to their access to Colorado River water next year. With most of the West in severe drought, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told a U.S. Senate panel this week that cuts are going to be necessary for the water system that serves 40 million people. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two massive reservoirs fed by the Colorado River, are at critically low levels.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO