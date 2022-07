MIDLAND — Yes, Mosquito Control has visited your route recently. No, you just didn't hear the fog units. And that's a good thing. Midland County Mosquito Control has three battery-powered fogging units that only reach up to 80 decibels. By comparison, an operator of a gas-powered unit is likely wearing ear-protection outside of the vehicle. This difference has caused many residents to wonder whether or not Mosquito Control made a routine visit.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO