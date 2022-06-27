NJ gas prices dropping ahead of July 4th weekend

Temco Logistics of Pomona, California, has leased 57,076 square feet of industrial space at 450 Murray Hill Parkway in East Rutherford, NAI James E. Hanson has announced. Temco Logistics is a premier provider of white-glove home goods delivery and installation solutions across the nation. With millions of home deliveries performed each year for some of America’s largest retailers, Temco Logistics continues to innovate and provide world-class final mile delivery and installation services. As the company sought to grow in the New York City metropolitan area, it tapped NAI James E. Hanson to identify an adaptable and well-located space in northern New Jersey.
