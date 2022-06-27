ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ gas prices dropping ahead of July 4th weekend

By Eric Scott
 2 days ago
Gas prices continue their slow, but steady, decline in New Jersey. AAA puts the average for regular at $4.91 a gallon in the Garden State. That's off 8 cents from a week ago, but still 16 cents higher than a month ago. A year ago, New Jersey drivers were...

