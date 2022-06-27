Aspen real estate snapshot, June 27

Richard “Ric” Scott McClain died peacefully surrounded by family on June 20, 2022, after falling while trimming his trees. He was 69 years old. Ric was born to Norma “Shane” Jane McClain, and William Burton McClain on Jan. 5, 1953, in Denver, Colorado. After spending his early childhood on the Front Range, he moved to Aspen and graduated from Aspen High School in 1971. Growing up in Aspen, he was a passionate skier and raced for several years. He then began his college career, first attending the San Francisco Art Institute and the University of Copenhagen before ultimately graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in architectural design.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO