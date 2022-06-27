ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Past is not best for sheriff

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

It’s no secret that Sheriff Braudis was my friend and my family for over 35 years, and we worked very closely for 24 years. I’d be remiss if I didn’t correct some people who almost disrespectfully quote him erroneously since his passing, without his being here to correct the...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

Bridging divides

I had an intriguing experience this past weekend. A friend called me on Sunday morning to participate in an “experiment.” Three of us attended the talk by Lauren Boebert. We then drove to Aspen to attend the Planned Parenthood event. Our task was to observe the different groups.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Fighting fires with fire

A day after Glenwood Canyon closed for several hours due to renewed concerns of flash flood through the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, panelists at the Aspen Ideas Festival tackled designed burns as a method for reducing the severity and impacts of wildfires. Fire scientists Susan Prichard and Don Hankins...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Blumenthal: In Snowmass Village, change is a constant

Recently our attention has focused on the efforts of Aspen’s elected reps and appointed bureaucrats who want to limit the demolition and redevelopment of residential properties; severely restrict historic property rights that allow owners to actually afford to live in their homes; wreak havoc at the well-run Yellow Brick early childhood center; micromanage the housing and affordability demands of a rapidly shrinking workforce; and most recently, plan to extract increased fees and penalties in an attempt to change our parking behavior.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Loss of downtown vitality

Back in early 1990s I was on a committee that city council developed called DEPP, Downtown Enhancement Pedestrian Plan, as the town was lacking vitality. City council approved a consulting company to come and help. Back then there was parallel parking on both sides of Galena and Cooper. The consultants concluded having parallel parking contributes to a lack of vitality in downtown. When they showed photos of what angle parking looked like, it created vitality. Thus, angle parking.
ASPEN, CO
#Domestic Violence#Police Accountability#Law Enforcement
Aspen Daily News

DiSalvo, Buglione to advance in Pitkin County sheriff’s race

Unofficial primary election night results have two former coworkers contending against each other for the Pitkin County sheriff’s position. Incumbent Joe DiSalvo, who is serving his third term, held a commanding lead after the second round of election results were posted Tuesday night, having received 2,022 votes, or 59.5%. Michael Buglione had 1,171 votes, or 34.4%, and Michael Buysse had 209 votes, or 6.1%, in the election update posted shortly before 9 p.m.
Aspen Daily News

Whiting: Is it villainy though?

What an interesting turn of newspaper events we’ve had locally lately. Welcome to the fold, Mr. Marolt. I’ve always made it a point in my columns to jokingly refer to our local newspaper scene along the lines of, “the local paper, and also The Aspen Times.” The editors haven’t always included it (likely because I’m often too wordy), but most of them got through. I’ve also made it very clear that I don’t consider myself a journalist. I’m a columnist, not “the press.”
Aspen Daily News

Standing with letter writers

Ogden Newspaper’s crafty response to accusations by many current and former Roaring Fork Valley elected representatives, of applying censorship to The Aspen Times, fails the smell-test. It avoids dealing with the fact that a confidential lawsuit settlement with a foreign investor in an Aspen Mountain hotel, Vladislav Doronin, is...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen City Council passes short-term rental regulations

The Aspen City Council unanimously passed Ordinance 9 on second reading during Tuesday’s regular meeting, regulating short-term rentals once the current moratorium sunsets. Ordinance 9 includes occupancy limits, night rental limits and a new permitting system. After the first reading, the council altered the occupancy limits to two people plus one for studios and two people per bedroom plus two for one-bedroom units and anything larger. Staff also updated the administrative fee to $148 for lodging-exempt STRs like condo-hotels, and $349 for owner-occupied units and classic STRs.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Menter: How to cancel a newspaper, Aspen style

Last week, 18 current and former local elected officials signed a letter threatening punitive action against Aspen Times’ parent company Ogden Newspapers unless they meet specific demands within two weeks. The letter comes in the wake of the Times’ firing of recently promoted Editor Andrew Travers, the pulling of...
Aspen Daily News

Marolt joins the independent

Congratulations on the Aspen Daily News for hiring Roger Marolt. He simply tells it like it is. Real stories about real people in the real world. When I first moved to Aspen back in 1994, I looked forward to walking to City Market and picking up the Daily News to read Dan Dunn’s column.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Lend a hand

We need volunteers to help staff the LIFT-UP Aspen food pantry. The Aspen pantry is located across from Clark’s Market at 465 N. Mill Street. We are open on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come by on any Tuesday at 1 p.m. to get the lowdown on...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Downtown businesses speak out against Living Lab parking changes

Local business owners were shocked on Wednesday when city workers began painting parallel parking spaces along Galena Street and Cooper Avenue in Aspen, kicking off the next phase of the city’s Galena Cooper Living Lab. The Living Lab project is an effort to test parking and safety in Aspen’s...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Obituary: David Boyle

David Warren Boyle, 80, of Carbondale, Colorado, passed away on June 16th, after a 15 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born in Ithaca, New York on October 25th, 1941, to Frank Boyle and Elnora Knapp Boyle. David was a much loved big brother to his younger siblings. He was passionate about sports and the outdoors from the start and dedicated his life to his family.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Parrott: Living with — and trusting — Melanie

Perhaps my favorite Tarantino movie is “Jackie Brown.” The soundtrack alone merits a silent film: The Brothers Johnson; The Delfonics; Johnny Cash; Bobby Womack; The Grass Roots; Bloodstone; Bill Withers; Minnie Riperton and more deliver two hours and 40 minutes of aural pleasure. Yet the movie also contains brilliant writing I find relevant today — one scene in particular. Robert De Niro’s character asks Samuel L. Jackson why he keeps a woman named Melanie around, citing her fundamental lack of loyalty and trustworthiness. To this, Samuel L. replies, “You can’t trust Melanie. But, you can always trust Melanie to be Melanie.”
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Obituary: Richard Scott McClain

Richard “Ric” Scott McClain died peacefully surrounded by family on June 20, 2022, after falling while trimming his trees. He was 69 years old. Ric was born to Norma “Shane” Jane McClain, and William Burton McClain on Jan. 5, 1953, in Denver, Colorado. After spending his early childhood on the Front Range, he moved to Aspen and graduated from Aspen High School in 1971. Growing up in Aspen, he was a passionate skier and raced for several years. He then began his college career, first attending the San Francisco Art Institute and the University of Copenhagen before ultimately graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in architectural design.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Pulling back the curtain on a complex industry

Aspen Film and Anderson Ranch Arts Center will present the 2021 documentary “The Art of Making It” tonight at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass. Kicking off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception by Doña Vega Mezcal, the film screening begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Producer Debi Wisch and three artists from the film, Felipe Baeza, Andrea Bowers and Lisa Corinne Davis.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

For Belly Up Aspen, persistence pays off

Having a rock ’n’ roll legend like John Fogerty play at Belly Up is something venue proprietor David Goldberg would never take for granted. And for the first time, Fogerty will perform at Belly Up for a two-night show on Saturday and Sunday of Fourth of July weekend.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

No classical music on KAJX

On Monday at 1 p.m. I eagerly flipped to KAJX for Chris Mohr and “Music from Aspen,” the program that featured previews of the summer’s concerts. It wasn’t there. Gone is the last vestige of music on Aspen’s station. I haven’t contributed to the station since they axed “Performance Today,” the syndicated program that regularly featured classical performances from Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

‘Taking the leap,’ TRTC, SoL spread wings in new partnership

Jennifer Johnson has worked for 10 years to pair a dream and a vision. As the executive director of Stages of Life Theatre Company, whose tagline is “a place to grow,” she grew the Carbondale-based children’s theater company from seed. SoL’s beginnings, along with co-founder Logan Carter,...
CARBONDALE, CO

