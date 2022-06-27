Akron Children’s opens Covid vaccine scheduling for kids
(WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital announced scheduling for the Covid-19 vaccine for young children is officially open on Sunday.
(WKBN) – Akron Children's Hospital announced scheduling for the Covid-19 vaccine for young children is officially open on Sunday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Hospital said the vaccine would be available for children ages 6 months to 4 years old.
They will be using the Pfizer vaccine in a three-shot series. The children will wait three weeks in between the first two doses and eight weeks between doses two and three.
You can learn more and register on their website or call their appointment center at 330-543-2778.
