Cadillac fans have been longing for a true flagship sedan for decades, and now they're about to get one, only it will cost significantly more than the brand's other vehicles. The new sedan will go by the name Celestiq, and it will be a fully electric offering based on General Motors' Ultium platform. Cadillac has hinted that the Celestiq will start in the six figures, and The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the price tag will hover around $300,000. In other words, Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO