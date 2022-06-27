ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, MA

Razor Clam Activity Booming in Eastern Cape Cod Bay

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREWSTER – Officials with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension said that razor clam activity is growing in parts of the region. “There seems to have been a boom, certainly in eastern Cape Cod Bay. There’s been a lot of activity and that’s one of the reasons Brewster took on a new...

capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Recommends Limiting Lawn Watering

YARMOUTH – In an effort to conserve water across the town, Yarmouth officials are recommending a limited lawn watering schedule for residents. A water conservation policy was recently approved by the Select Board, requesting that residents voluntarily follow an alternating schedule when using in-ground irrigation. Through this schedule, odd-numbered...
YARMOUTH, MA
country1025.com

Great White Shark Shuts Down Cape Cod Beach

If you’re heading to Cape Cod for 4th of July weekend stay alert at the beaches. The Cape has become a hot spot in recent years for shark activity in the summertime and we had another sighting today which shut down a Cape Cod beach – and it was another biggun’.
TRURO, MA
savebuzzardsbay.org

10 beautiful beaches on Buzzards Bay to visit this summer

It’s beach season, and there’s nowhere better to be than Buzzards Bay! From sandy spots to rocky shores, Buzzards Bay’s coast is lined with beaches where swimmers, boaters, and families can jump into the Bay’s cool waters. 1. Gooseberry Island (Westport) Gooseberry Island is a small,...
TRAVEL
capecod.com

Cape Cod 5 Donates $50K to Climate Change Collaborative

HYANNIS – A $50,000 donation has been made to the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative by Cape Cod 5. The gift was made in recognition of the bank’s Executive Chair, Dorothy Savarese, and her time spent as Chief Executive Officer. A member of the Collaborative, Savarese was praised...
ENVIRONMENT
capecod.com

Cape Cod Healthcare Orleans Location Opens Saturday

ORLEANS – Cape Cod Healthcare’s new seasonal location in Orleans will open this Saturday. The site will provide seasonal urgent care services, including for minor illnesses and injuries. The facility will also offer walk-in COVID rapid testing, on-site x-ray and IV fluid administration. Neither appointments or referrals will...
ORLEANS, MA
FUN 107

Massive Cape Cod Mansion’s Captivating Views For Sale

It's a house with some history and you could be its third owner ever. A massive mansion dubbed "High Scatteree" is for sale on the Cape and its views of Pleasant Bay are beyond pleasant. Waterfront homes on Cape Cod are nothing new, but buying one that hasn't been on...
REAL ESTATE
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closure of 3 beaches due to high bacteria levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending the closure of three beaches for swimming due to high bacteria levels Tuesday. The three beaches are Conimicut and Oakland beaches in Warwick, along with Barrington Town Beach. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the...
capecod.com

Storms cause scattered power outages on the Cape

FALMOUTH – Storms moving across the Cape caused scattered power outages. The largest one was in Falmouth, where according to reports, an osprey nest caught fire on a pole knocking out power to about 500 Eversource customers. On the outer Cape, scattered outages triggered numerous fire and burglar alarms....
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Woman falls overboard at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly fell overboard into the water from MacMillan Wharf sometime around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Harbormaster personnel were able to quickly assist the victim from the water. EMTs responded and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
irei.com

PEB pays $174m for waterside resort in Rhode Island

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, R.I., for $174 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on highly visible Goat Island. The independent resort boasts 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a quintessential coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 spacious suites, and 80,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by expansive lawns, sweeping water views, a marina, and an historic lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy food, locally sourced dishes and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort.
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven’s Forgotten Fast Food Drive-Thru Is a Blast From the Past

There it sits behind a building on Fairhaven’s Huttleston Avenue – alone, forgotten, a marker of a bygone era few seem to recall. Once, it shone bright, illuminating the night with its offerings of meats, cheeses, vegetables and other delicious options. Now it is a dim, empty, soulless reminder that despite its clever marketing slogan, Blimpie is not “America’s Sub Shop,” at least not on the SouthCoast.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Electrical issue causes smoke in Yarmouth college building

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Bridgewater State College building at 1175 Route 28 about 8 PM discovered a smoky haze in the building. A full assignment including a Dennis engine investigated to find the problem. It was believed an electrical malfunction was to blame. No injuries were reported.
YARMOUTH, MA

