Workout Fundraiser Will Honor Fallen Barnstable Police Officer

“Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub has announced charges in a homicide that occurred in the Holland section of Northampton Township earlier this month. Thadius William McGrath, 35, of Chatham, Massachusetts is charged with Murder of the First Degree, Murder of the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Possession of an Instrument of Crime. McGrath was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Leonard Brown and denied bail. The defendant will be remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
