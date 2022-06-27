ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Workout Fundraiser Will Honor Fallen Barnstable Police Officer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – Recruits from the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy are holding a fundraiser to honor a fallen member of the Barnstable Police Department. The CCMPA 4th ROC...

Video: New Chatham Police Chief sworn in

CHATHAM – Town Clerk Julie Smith Administers the oath of Police Chief to Michael Anderson. Anderson is taking over for Chief Mark Pawlina whio retired after 38 years. Chief Anderson is a 26-year veteran who started as a patrol officer in 1996. He has served as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and Deputy Chief since 2018.
CHATHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts State police helicopter spots shark off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The State Police Air-Wing spotted a shark about 150 feet from the Race Point Beach shoreline this week. They say the shark was spotted just before noon Wednesday near a group of seals. State Police say they'll continue to patrol areas where sharks are known to...
capecod.com

Car crashes into house in Harwich

HARWICH – A car crashed into a house in Harwich sometime before 9 AM Friday. The vehicle reportedly struck the house at 473 Depot Street near the Dennis town line. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.
HARWICH, MA
ABC6.com

Coast Guard searches for man who went overboard off coast of Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said Friday that they are searching for a man who went overboard off the coast of Massachusetts. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that a fisherman is believed to have gone overboard from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot vessel, out of Point Judith. The man’s name was not immediately released.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

23-year-old Massachusetts man indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Fire Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard E. Hunter passes away

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard Hunter. Deputy Chief Hunter served the Town of Chatham for 36 years. He was hired as a Call Firefighter in April of 1975 and shortly thereafter was hired as a Career Firefighter in October 1975. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1976, and to Deputy Chief in July 2002. Deputy Chief Hunter retired in July 2011. Please keep Deputy Chief Hunter’s wife Sue, sons Travis and Tim (Chatham Firefighter), along with their families, in your thoughts during this difficult time.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Three ambulances called to crash in Dennis

DENNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4 PM Thursday on Route 28 at Trotting Park Road in Dennis. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee firefighter retires after more than 45 years on the job

MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters report that Thursday, June 30, 2022, marks the end of an era for the Mashpee Fire Department with the retirement of Mark Lopez. Mark started his outstanding career on August 02, 1976 and never looked back. He gave the Mashpee Community more than 45 years of dedicated service. Mark was an instrumental part of their department and a mentor to all members, past and present.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Woman falls overboard at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly fell overboard into the water from MacMillan Wharf sometime around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Harbormaster personnel were able to quickly assist the victim from the water. EMTs responded and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Zohaib Malik-Mohammad identified as 5-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from Cape Cod pond

As of Wednesday afternoon, Boston Children’s Hospital staff confirmed that Zohaib Malik-Mohammad is still in the ICU. A 5-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from a Cape Cod pond Sunday was identified on a GoFundMe page as Zohaib Malik-Mohammad. He was not breathing when he was discovered underwater at Snake Pond in Sandwich on Sunday evening. Bystanders and paramedics performed life-saving measures before taking the boy to Falmouth Hospital, the Sandwich Police Department said in a statement.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police seek missing juvenile

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are seeking a missing juvenile. Aiden Sanders was last seen in the Main Street area of Hyannis last Wednesday. Aiden is described as a 16-year-old white male who is 5;9″ tall and 140 lbs. He has light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Yankees hat, black shorts and a black shirt. Police say Aidan has Family in Orleans, and travels off Cape Cod to the Boston, Roxbury, Norwell area. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 or Detectives at 508-778-3820.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exit 63 (Chase Road) and exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). The driver was able to get out of the truck and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man charged with strangling mom in front of kids, ‘You are killing my mom.’

“Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub has announced charges in a homicide that occurred in the Holland section of Northampton Township earlier this month. Thadius William McGrath, 35, of Chatham, Massachusetts is charged with Murder of the First Degree, Murder of the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Possession of an Instrument of Crime. McGrath was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Leonard Brown and denied bail. The defendant will be remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
CHATHAM, MA

