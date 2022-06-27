ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Daily Swim Coach Workout #699

By Dan Dingman
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

How to Lead Your Swim Coaches to Success

Get an in-depth look at the various strategies that will help your swim coaches deliver better results and lead your swim facility to success! Current photo via Omnify. Courtesy of Omnify, a SwimSwam partner. Swim coaching is an art as much as it is a science. As you set about...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 7/1/2022

This week's age group standouts included two swimmers who moved into the top 10 all-time in their respective age group rankings. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 65% Favor Marchand’s 400 IM Over Ceccon’s WR, Popovici’s 200 FR

Three European men dropped incredible swims early on at Worlds, but fans clearly believe Leon Marchand's 400 IM was the highlight. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Torri Huske

Huske won six medals at her debut LC World Championships, including an individual title and new American Record in the women's 100 butterfly. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Bpa#Eagle#United States#Swimswam#Target
swimswam.com

Competitor Coach of the Month: Bob Bowman

Bowman led four Sun Devil swimmers to strong showings at the World Championships, led by the breakout performances of Leon Marchand. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Carson Foster on Building His Mental Fortitude When Racing From Behind

Foster takes us through his first LCM world champs and describes the work that he's been putting in towards his mental stamina, specifically in the 400 IM Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with double silver medalist in both IM’s in Budapest, Carson Foster. Foster takes us...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

FINIS Set of the Week: IM Free For All

This week's set was designed for those who are trying to add a little bit of IM into their workouts, but want to do it in moderation. Stock photo via FINIS. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
swimswam.com

Tim Korstanje of the Netherlands to Arrive at Alabama this Fall (2022)

Tim is the younger brother to NC State's Nyls Korstanje. Tim's best converted times right now are around where Nyls' were when he committed to NC State. Current photo via Tim Korstanje. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news....
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Breakdown: 2022 World Championships Edition

We discuss our World Champs fantasy draft, the most intriguing storylines from Budapest, and the rest of the summer moving forward. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss our World Champs fantasy draft, the most intriguing storylines from Budapest, and the rest of the summer moving forward. Full list of topics below:
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Carnegie Mellon Adds Distance Freestyler Annie Wang to Class of 2026 Roster

Distance swimmer Annie Wang has chosen to continue her swimming career at Carnegie Mellon University beginning in the fall of 2022. Current photo via Annie Wang. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
HOLMDEL, NJ
swimswam.com

Columbia Adds 54.3/1:59.0 Breaststroker Michael Zhang to Class of 2026

Michael Zhang will suit up for the Lions with times that would have scored in the B finals of the 100 and 200 breast at 2022 Ivy League Championships. Current photo via Michael Zhang. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all...
BURKE, VA
swimswam.com

Teagan O’Dell Posts Personal Best 2:00.84 200 Free at SCS June Age Group Meet

LCM (50m) The 2022 CA SCS/RMDA June Age Group meet was held from June 16-18 in La Mirada, CA, while Irvine Novaquatics hosted their own meet in Irvine. It featured some fast age group swimming, including stellar performances by Beach Cities Swimming 11-year-old Gabi Brito. A young sprinter, Brito clocked new personal bests in the 50 free and 100 free. In the 50, Brito swam a 27.70 leading off a 200 free relay, and she posted a 1:01.46 in the 100 free.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy