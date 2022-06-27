Daily Swim Coach Workout #699

Huske won six medals at her debut LC World Championships, including an individual title and new American Record in the women's 100 butterfly. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 7 HOURS AGO