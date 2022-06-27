Norway: Deadly Pride attack suspect jailed, refuses to talk

Naira Ashraf Abdel Qader, a student at Egypt’s Mansoura University, was brutally stabbed to death in front of her university by a classmate who’d been harassing her on Facebook, authorities said. The murder happened in a crowd with security watching, VICE reported, and Qader sustained fatal stab wounds in her neck and torso. Egyptian news site Najum Masria reported that the victim’s father said she has been harassed more than once by the suspect, who was allegedly upset she wouldn’t marry him. The suspect has been labeled as “Mohammed A,” Al-Falah Al-Youm reported, and he told a prosecutor that Qader had blocked him several times on social media. Viral video of the murder has sparked worldwide outrage, many pointing to the fact that Egyptian law enforcement or others on the street should have protected her.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO