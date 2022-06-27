ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway: Deadly Pride attack suspect jailed, refuses to talk

By KOSTYA MANENKOV, JAN M. OLSEN
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO, Norway (AP) — The suspect in a deadly shooting ahead of an LGBTQ festival in the Norwegian capital, which authorities are treating as an Islamist attack, was ordered held Monday in pre-trial detention for four weeks — two of them in solitary confinement. He continued to refuse to be...

