Sewickley, PA

Route 65 in Sewickley reopens after tree falls on Monday morning

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEWICKLEY, Pa. — Route 65 in Sewickley reopened after being shut down for a...

www.wtae.com

beavercountyradio.com

Lighting Strikes Building in Beaver Falls, Road Closed in Area Because of Falling Debris

(Photo by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting this morning that the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called out around 10PM last night to the former Angeles Apartment building at the corner of 14th street and 7th Ave. after the building was struck by lightning. The roadway in that area is currently closed due to safety concerns as debris from the chimney of the building fell to the street below. The City of Beaver Falls Public Works Department was also dispatched to the scene to clean up the debris.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
City
Sewickley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Sewickley, PA
Government
beavercountyradio.com

Line Painting Operations this Week in Beaver and Allegheny Counties

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Beaver and Allegheny counties will occur Monday through Saturday, June 27-July 2 weather permitting. Work to repaint lines will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the following locations:. Beaver...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 injured in single car crash over hillside in Plum

One person was injured when their vehicle went over a hillside in Plum early Wednesday morning, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, in which the car landed on its roof. The crash occurred in the 4300 block of Sardis Road just...
PLUM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tuscarawas Road Drilling this Week in Brighton Township

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 4028 (Tuscarawas Road) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, June 28-30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions with flagging operations will occur on Tuscarawas Road between Darlington Road and Yost Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Motorcycle crashes with vehicle on Route 28

A motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 28. The wreck was in the northbound lanes near the Delafield Avenue exit. The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher. One person was injured in the wreck, the dispatcher said,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

Full interchange opens on I-79 to Pitt Airport beltway

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — There are now more ways to access a shortcut to the Pittsburgh International Airport, south of the city, PA Turnpike Commission officials announced. In October 2021, the Southern Beltway, also known as PA Turnpike 576, partially opened. The beltway connects Interstate 79, in the Southpointe area to the airport. Now the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Strong Storms Hit Butler

Some areas are cleaning up this morning from strong storms yesterday. A couple of rounds of showers and storms rolled through Butler County beginning early in the evening. For the most part, most of the county avoided significant damage as the Butler County 911 Center handled only a couple of calls for downed wires and trees.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz's lowered gas prices aren't for every car

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week in a row. One gas station chain is trying to ease the pain at the pump for drivers as they head into their holiday weekend.According to AAA, gas is averaging around $4.89. In Pittsburgh, gas is averaging $4.98. Sheetz lowered its price for unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. What some people may not realize is that their cars can't take that kind of gasoline.The Sheetz on Perry Highway in Wexford was bustling with people taking...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg area car dealer remembered as a 'people person'

Frank Schimizzi opened Hillview Motors Inc. in Hempfield in 1961 and eventually handed the dealership to his sons and grandchildren. “He was a very personable person. He liked people and dealing with people and that made him good at it,” said his son, Paul Schimizzi, who manages Hillview with two of his brothers. The dealership also employs several grandchildren.
GREENSBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

Summer Fairs, Festivals, and Community Days in the South Hills

We've been on the lookout for Pittsburgh's Summer Fairs, Festivals and Community Days in and around Baldwin, Bethel Park, Brentwood, Bridgeville, Castle Shannon, Dormont, Jefferson Hills, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Oliver, Mt. Washington, Pleasant Hills, South Park, South Side, Upper St. Clair, West Mifflin, Whitehall and the cities in between. While you can find the most up-to-date information listed on our event calendar, we made this handy-dandy graphic for you to print out on your fridge or save in your phone for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Thunderwood project completed in Bethel Park

The $1.053 million Thunderwood Drive flood mitigation project has been completed and a ribbon-cutting event was held June 24 to mark the occasion. The area of the Bethel Park community had substantially been impacted by flooding in 2018. The project consisted of a two-step approach. First, stormwater from an exiting...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parkway West set for lane restrictions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A traffic alert is set for this week.Drivers should plan on lane restrictions on the Parkway West at the Pittsburgh International Airport exit.Restrictions will be in effect from 9 AM to 3 PM for the next two weeks. The restrictions begin on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

