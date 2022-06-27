Route 65 in Sewickley reopens after tree falls on Monday morning

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week in a row. One gas station chain is trying to ease the pain at the pump for drivers as they head into their holiday weekend.According to AAA, gas is averaging around $4.89. In Pittsburgh, gas is averaging $4.98. Sheetz lowered its price for unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. What some people may not realize is that their cars can't take that kind of gasoline.The Sheetz on Perry Highway in Wexford was bustling with people taking...

