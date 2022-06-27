Route 65 in Sewickley reopens after tree falls on Monday morning

We've been on the lookout for Pittsburgh's Summer Fairs, Festivals and Community Days in and around Baldwin, Bethel Park, Brentwood, Bridgeville, Castle Shannon, Dormont, Jefferson Hills, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Oliver, Mt. Washington, Pleasant Hills, South Park, South Side, Upper St. Clair, West Mifflin, Whitehall and the cities in between. While you can find the most up-to-date information listed on our event calendar, we made this handy-dandy graphic for you to print out on your fridge or save in your phone for now.
Comments / 0