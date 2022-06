New research at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus finds two FDA-approved drugs improve cognition in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The surprising findings came after scientists screened hundreds of drugs to see which blocked formation of the amyloid plaques in the brain that lead to Alzheimer's.Dr. Noah Johnson and Dr. Huntington Potter are trying to get to the root of what causes Alzheimer's disease. They've confirmed that the main function of the protein known as APOE4 is that it promotes the formation of amyloid plaques.So they screened nearly 600 drugs to find those that block the effect of APOE4. Then they...

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO