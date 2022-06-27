ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora sixth-graders learn about the challenges and importance of clean drinking water

By Courtesy of the Aurora School District
Sixth-grade teachers at Harmon School in Aurora created a unique learning experience focusing on engaging their students in understanding and empathizing with others around the world.

With that global focus in mind, they came up with one subject that could connect all of their students' subjects together — water. Teachers Karen Sunderhaft and Laurie Schofield-Carter facilitated the Water Study/Day.

The student’s interdisciplinary study of water in all of their subjects, English, math, social studies and science, culminated the last few days of school with students experiencing firsthand the challenges and importance of clean drinking water. The sixth graders asked for donations to support how many times they could walk around the Aurora High School track carrying gallon jugs of water to simulate the experience from the book “A Long Walk to Water” by author Linda Sue Park.

The money donated from the students and the local community will be donated to Water.org ., a global nonprofit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world and make it safe, accessible, and cost-effective. It has empowered more than 43 million people around the world with access to safe water or sanitation. A Harmon School donation link to Water.org has been set up on the Aurora School District website homepage under the related News story through the end of June or donations can made anytime on the Water.org website.

During their last week of school, students listened to speakers, some of who included, the Aurora’s civil engineer and others from the Tinkers Creek and Chagrin River Watershed Partners. On May 25, the students walked the track, experienced lifting a 5-gallon container of water to simulate what a typical young girl carries to get clean drinking water and listened to eye-opening statistics about water such as, 1 in 10 people around the world lack access to safe water.

On May 27, sixth grade students were treated to a Skype call with actor Matt Damon, cofounder of Water.org. They discussed their water project, what their participation/spreading awareness means, and asked Damon questions.

Damon spent more than 30 minutes with the classroom sharing stories, answering student questions and educating them about his organization and its work. He was extremely grateful and impressed by all of the efforts from the teachers and students.

