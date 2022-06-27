ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

Top Mid-Penn talent who stood out at Susquehanna Twp.’s recent 7-on-7: Pa. High School Football Report podcast

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring sports have wrapped and that means the countdown to high school football season in Pennsylvania is officially on. That means teams are working...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Susquehanna, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Pa. leaders target next week to complete state budget

An agreement on a 2022-23 state spending plan continues to be a work in progress but all sides remain optimistic a budget package will be in place sometime next week. Negotiations between the governor’s office and the legislature will continue through the Fourth of July weekend with legislative staffers working on drafting language on the package of bills that comprise the estimated $42 billion budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2 Pa. kids on ATV hurt when they crash into car

Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County, Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PennLive.com

FiveThirtyEight.com says Senate race is a toss-up, Shapiro favored to win governor’s race

A well-known polling analysis website has Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race listed as a toss-up but says Democrat Josh Shapiro is highly likely to win the governor’s seat. The latest computer modeling by FiveThirtyEight.com in the all-important Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, has Fetterman winning 51 percent of the time and Oz 49 percent in 40,000 computer simulations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

We all benefit by helping people in need pay utility bills | Opinion

It’s hard to imagine living without heat in the winter in Pennsylvania. If your furnace has ever died or if you’ve lost power in January, you know what a challenge those few days or even a few hours can be like. For those struggling to make ends meet, this is a very real concern. Thankfully there is a long-running, successful program to help with this issue and it’s called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or simply, LIHEAP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania to begin fiscal year without a budget

Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers haltingly worked through Thursday’s deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being kept secret. Negotiators had yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
165K+
Followers
69K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy