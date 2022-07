PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Showers and storms return for the end of the work week after several days dominated by sunny skies. A cold front situated to our west early this morning will gradually move eastward throughout the day, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the region. You’ll likely need the rain gear through the afternoon as rain chances will increase throughout the day. Scattered showers and a few storms will start by as early as the mid morning before overspreading the region.

PEORIA, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO