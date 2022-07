Photo by Dave Warner – Neil Rosenbaum with Rock City Development explains the solar panels that are on the roof of the Stone Mill building in Little Falls. ReWire Energy, along with local dignitaries celebrated the company’s first major commercial energy retrofit project in the Mohawk Valley, completing an overhaul of energy consumption at the Stone Mill of Little Falls. The partnership between ReWire, a NYS-certified MWBE, and Rock City Development (RCD), the owners of the Stone Mill, was the culmination of more than two years of analysis.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO