Class of ’22 looks forward to new chapter

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Falls High School Class of 2022 held their Commencement ceremony...

Caroga Arts Collective kicks off new season in July

The Caroga Lake Music Festival kicks off its two-month summer season with “The Cello Player” on July 1, 2022, at 7 pm at Sherman’s Park in Caroga. They continue their busy schedule of concerts and performances throughout the month, showing up in Little Falls on July 21, 2022, at Rock Valley Brewing Company.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Little Falls Youth and Family Center Receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award

Photo submitted – Excellus BCBS Utica Regional President Eve Van de Wal, Little Falls Youth, and Family Center Executive Director Anthony DeLuca, and Excellus BCBS Community Investments and Partnerships Manager Shayna Keller, gather for a presentation of the Excellus BCBS Community Health Award. UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Lite 98.7

One Historic New York State College Is Changing It’s Name

One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
UTICA, NY
Mohawk Valley Express e-Edition July 2022

The Mohawk Valley Express is distributed FREE on the first Friday of each month and focuses on that month’s upcoming activities in the Little Falls, Dolgeville, and Salisbury areas. You can pick up a free copy of the paper at many of your local stores, restaurants, and businesses.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Eat, Stink, And Be Merry At Upstate New York’s Garlic And Herb Festival

There is still a place where you can eat, stink, and be merry in Upstate New York. The 19th Annual Mohawk Valley Garlic an Herb Festival is the perfect event. You can join them on Saturday, September 10th at Canal Place in Little Falls with garlic growers, produce vendors, fine artisans, food product producers, herbs and flower vendors, and of course amazing festival cuisine.
POLITICS
Rockhounds find rare Herkimer Diamond crystals at Diamond Mountain Mining

A world-class deposit of rare and unusual Herkimer Diamond quartz crystals can be found just outside the City of Little Falls. And while many area residents don’t know of its existence, Diamond Mountain Mining LTD, at 5037 State Route 167, Little Falls, is open for business and has already been drawing rockhounds – by reservation – from as far away as Colorado, Arizona, and Canada to dig for the crystals.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What changes are coming to New York’s concealed carry

Prior to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, anyone applying for a concealed carry handgun permit in New York State had to demonstrate a "proper cause" which courts interpret as a "specific need for self-defense" for carrying a handgun outside of the home.
cnyhomepage.com

Strong thunderstorm possible in area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton is advising that strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oneida, Otsego and Madison Counties through 7:15PM Sunday. At 6:30PM, radar was tracking a line of storm running from Taberg south to Earlville. That line is moving east at...
ONEIDA, NY
Lite 98.7

Drunk 19-Year-Old Found After Disappearing In This Upstate NY Forest

A busy month for Forest Rangers shows why you should be more responsible when camping on state lands this summer. Up in Hamilton County a group of friends were enjoying time at a campsite in the Town of Wells. At 11am, one 19-year-old from the group told everyone he was heading out to go fishing near the West Branch of the Sacanadaga River. He was allegedly under the influence.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Senior Meals 06/30/2022 – 07/06/2022

To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you will not be home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida Police Department blotter

Sue A. McGovern, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and an exhaust violation. Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

44-year-old Central NY man charged with repeatedly raping girl

Rome, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Rome man has been charged with repeatedly raping a girl under the age of 17 over the course of several months, troopers said. Michael E. Fox was arrested Thursday after a four-month-long investigation, according to a news release from State Police. The investigation began...
WKTV

State prison van involved in crash on Route 365 in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A state prison transport van landed on its roof following a crash on Route 365 in Rome Monday morning. The two-car crash happened at the intersection with Lamphear Road around 11 a.m. The other vehicle was not at the scene when the NEWSChannel 2 crew arrived.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged after damaging $600 TV

ROME — A 32-year-old man is accused of breaking his estranged wife's $600 television set, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Allen N. Sorrell Jr., of Rome, was involved in a dispute with his estranged wife at her home at Liberty Gardens throughout the morning of May 28. At 1:30 p.m., police said Sorrell broke the woman's $600 TV and then left the apartment.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida police report arrests

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Oneida, was charged on June 18 with felony third-degree burglary and petty larceny. He was also picked up on an arrest warrant for a second count of petty larceny. • Alex S....
ONEIDA, NY
WNYT

Man drowns in Saratoga Lake

A man has drowned in Saratoga Lake. It happened Tuesday near the 9P Bridge. NewsChannel 13 is told he jumped out of a boat, and drowned. Crews recovered his body. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police. We will keep you updated as we learn more on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
Romesentinel.com

Durhamville driver hurt as car flips into ditch

VERONA — A 25-year-old driver was ticketed and hospitalized after his car flipped into a ditch off Stoney Brook Road early Friday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Montanna McCouliff, of Durhamville, was eastbound on Stoney Brook Road at about 6:50 a.m. Friday...

