Class of ’22 looks forward to new chapter

The Caroga Lake Music Festival kicks off its two-month summer season with “The Cello Player” on July 1, 2022, at 7 pm at Sherman’s Park in Caroga. They continue their busy schedule of concerts and performances throughout the month, showing up in Little Falls on July 21, 2022, at Rock Valley Brewing Company.
Photo submitted – Excellus BCBS Utica Regional President Eve Van de Wal, Little Falls Youth, and Family Center Executive Director Anthony DeLuca, and Excellus BCBS Community Investments and Partnerships Manager Shayna Keller, gather for a presentation of the Excellus BCBS Community Health Award. UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield...
One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
There is still a place where you can eat, stink, and be merry in Upstate New York. The 19th Annual Mohawk Valley Garlic an Herb Festival is the perfect event. You can join them on Saturday, September 10th at Canal Place in Little Falls with garlic growers, produce vendors, fine artisans, food product producers, herbs and flower vendors, and of course amazing festival cuisine.
A world-class deposit of rare and unusual Herkimer Diamond quartz crystals can be found just outside the City of Little Falls. And while many area residents don’t know of its existence, Diamond Mountain Mining LTD, at 5037 State Route 167, Little Falls, is open for business and has already been drawing rockhounds – by reservation – from as far away as Colorado, Arizona, and Canada to dig for the crystals.
Prior to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, anyone applying for a concealed carry handgun permit in New York State had to demonstrate a "proper cause" which courts interpret as a "specific need for self-defense" for carrying a handgun outside of the home.
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton is advising that strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oneida, Otsego and Madison Counties through 7:15PM Sunday. At 6:30PM, radar was tracking a line of storm running from Taberg south to Earlville. That line is moving east at...
A busy month for Forest Rangers shows why you should be more responsible when camping on state lands this summer. Up in Hamilton County a group of friends were enjoying time at a campsite in the Town of Wells. At 11am, one 19-year-old from the group told everyone he was heading out to go fishing near the West Branch of the Sacanadaga River. He was allegedly under the influence.
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you will not be home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites...
Yeah, and I know what they say. Money can't buy everything. Well, maybe so. But it could buy me a boat. But could it buy this jaw-dropping $16 million yacht seen docked in Sylvan Beach?. This isn't the first time the luxury yacht, named 'Andiamo, has made its way through...
Sue A. McGovern, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and an exhaust violation. Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket...
Rome, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Rome man has been charged with repeatedly raping a girl under the age of 17 over the course of several months, troopers said. Michael E. Fox was arrested Thursday after a four-month-long investigation, according to a news release from State Police. The investigation began...
ROME, N.Y. – A state prison transport van landed on its roof following a crash on Route 365 in Rome Monday morning. The two-car crash happened at the intersection with Lamphear Road around 11 a.m. The other vehicle was not at the scene when the NEWSChannel 2 crew arrived.
ROME — A 32-year-old man is accused of breaking his estranged wife's $600 television set, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Allen N. Sorrell Jr., of Rome, was involved in a dispute with his estranged wife at her home at Liberty Gardens throughout the morning of May 28. At 1:30 p.m., police said Sorrell broke the woman's $600 TV and then left the apartment.
Schuyler, N.Y. — An 18-month-old girl died Monday when she was run over when she ran in front of her mother’s vehicle in the family’s driveway, State Police said. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the driveway on Bull Road in the town of Schuyler in Herkimer County. Schuyler is about nine miles east of Utica.
ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Oneida, was charged on June 18 with felony third-degree burglary and petty larceny. He was also picked up on an arrest warrant for a second count of petty larceny. • Alex S....
A man has drowned in Saratoga Lake. It happened Tuesday near the 9P Bridge. NewsChannel 13 is told he jumped out of a boat, and drowned. Crews recovered his body. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police. We will keep you updated as we learn more on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
VERONA — A 25-year-old driver was ticketed and hospitalized after his car flipped into a ditch off Stoney Brook Road early Friday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Montanna McCouliff, of Durhamville, was eastbound on Stoney Brook Road at about 6:50 a.m. Friday...
