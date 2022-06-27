Class of ’22 looks forward to new chapter

A busy month for Forest Rangers shows why you should be more responsible when camping on state lands this summer. Up in Hamilton County a group of friends were enjoying time at a campsite in the Town of Wells. At 11am, one 19-year-old from the group told everyone he was heading out to go fishing near the West Branch of the Sacanadaga River. He was allegedly under the influence.

HAMILTON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO