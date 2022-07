On Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 7:35 P.M., the Oxnard Police Department received a call of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, in the 1800 block of Arcadia Street. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the male shooting victim had been transported to St. John Medical Center by private vehicle. The shooting victim, a 37-year-old male, was subsequently transported to the Ventura County Medical Center and immediately taken into emergency surgery. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name is being withheld until notification has been made to his family.

OXNARD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO