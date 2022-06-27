Street Symphony plays in harmony with Skid Row's 'sacred spaces'

Click here to read the full article. Lola Brooke is the kind of young rap starlet that you won’t know what type of music she will release next. After posting up spitting a raw verse with a gang of pretty gangsta women rappers off the On The Radar Ladies Night cypher, Brooke can switch it up and deliver a love letter themed sonic shot like “On My Mind.” Inspired by the hit song “You’re Always On My Mind” from the 90’s R&B trio, SWV, Brooke puts her own thug love spin on the classic. “When I recorded ‘On My Mind,’ I wanted...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO