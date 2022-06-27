ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Authors are protesting Amazon's e-book policy that allows users to read and return

By Deanna Schwartz
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Authors say readers are exploiting Amazon's seven-day return policy by using Amazon like a library and returning books after reading them.

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Conservatives love to paint adoption as the solution to abortion. Adoptees aren’t buying it.

Ever since the Supreme Court made abortion access a federally protected right in 1973, conservatives have attacked Roe v. Wade. Narrative control has been key to anti-abortion movements, including the re-defining of its supporters as “pro-life.” Anti-abortion activists paint themselves as “saving” kids, and they frame privatized adoption as abortion’s ethical alternative. But as Roe teeters on the edge, adoptees and family separation activists are disrupting this conservative narrative — and they’re doing it in a very personal way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Customer#Kindle E Book#E Books#Royalties
Benzinga

Encountering DMT Entities: Are They Real?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT is a powerful hallucinogen famous for producing experiences of encounters with entities, but how many people actually see them?. If you take a trip to the Amazonian basin, you can find the perennial shrub, Psychotria viridis....
SCIENCE
MSNBC

In post-Roe America, your cell phone is now a reproductive privacy risk

In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

'We're at risk of creating a generation of racist and sexist robots': Study shows artificial intelligence quickly becomes bigoted after learning 'toxic stereotypes' on the internet

Fears have been raised about the future of artificial intelligence after a robot was found to have learned 'toxic stereotypes' from the internet. The machine showed significant gender and racial biases, including gravitating toward men over women and white people over people of colour during tests by scientists. It also...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Without Roe, parts of US will look like Central America’ say activists in nations where abortion is entirely illegal

The United States — long a beacon to reproductive rights activists in Latin America — will now start to resemble those countries without Roe’s guarantee of a right to legally access abortion, say campaigners.For activists in places such as El Salvador, where abortion is entirely banned, and Venezuela, where there exists on the statute an exception to save the life of a woman though in practice is equally criminal, the decades-long success of campaigners in the US was often an inspiration.For women in Argentina, where “Green Wave” activists succeeded in their own landmark victory to secure legal abortion in late...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Black people in the US twice as likely to face coercion, unconsented procedures during birth

Black people in the U.S. are twice as likely as white people to be coerced into procedures during perinatal and birth care, and to undergo them without their explicit consent, according to a new study by researchers at UBC's Birth Place Lab and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Pregnant people of other minoritized racial identities also experience pressure from providers at higher rates than white counterparts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nextbigfuture.com

MIT Space Bubbles Would Fully Reverse Global Warming

A team from MIT bubbles could be manufactured directly in outer space, forming an extensive deflective raft to reduce light from the sun. This would be geoeneringeering to fix climate change. The bubbles would be positioned at the Lagrangian Point between the Earth and the Sun. At the labs at...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
HuffPost

Canada Will Allow Americans To Cross The Border For Abortions: Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion could lead to the loss of other rights and indicated his country would continue to allow Americans to get abortions in Canada. Trudeau called the court’s...
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy