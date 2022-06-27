Authors are protesting Amazon's e-book policy that allows users to read and return

The United States — long a beacon to reproductive rights activists in Latin America — will now start to resemble those countries without Roe’s guarantee of a right to legally access abortion, say campaigners.For activists in places such as El Salvador, where abortion is entirely banned, and Venezuela, where there exists on the statute an exception to save the life of a woman though in practice is equally criminal, the decades-long success of campaigners in the US was often an inspiration.For women in Argentina, where “Green Wave” activists succeeded in their own landmark victory to secure legal abortion in late...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO