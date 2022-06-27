ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Majorities oppose Supreme Court's abortion ruling and worry about other rights

By Domenico Montanaro
56% of Americans disapproved of the decision in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted after it was announced. A similar number say it was motivated by politics — not law.

