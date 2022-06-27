Several people injured in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Belt Parkway in Ozone Park

Two cars that may have been racing on the Belt Parkway appear to have caused a four-car crash that injured five people early Monday.

Police say the drivers of a BMW and an Infiniti were both speeding westbound when they struck two other vehicles near Cohancy Street around 1:30 a.m.

One of the cars, a Honda, crashed and caught fire.

Two women, both 28, were pulled from the Honda. They were taken to Brookdale University and Jamaica hospitals.

A 56-year-old man who was in a Subaru was also taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

All three are in serious but stable condition and expected to survive.

Two men - one 25 and one in his 20s - were in the BMW. They were taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Infiniti fled on foot.

The westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed for hours for the police investigation.

