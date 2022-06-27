1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside busy Buckhead shopping center, police say

ATLANTA — According to Atlanta police, one person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a shooting in Buckhead.

Police said two other people were shot and they are in the hospital recovering after surgery.

The shooting was a result of an argument that started in the parking lot of a shopping center in along Peachtree Road between Peachtree Memorial Drive NW and Peachtree Hills Avenue NE.

The gunman is still on the loose, police say.

Police are hoping surveillance video might have captured what happened.

There are no further details at this time.

