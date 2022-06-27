ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Censors delete discussion of Beijing's future COVID control

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbgYx_0gN4p8ub00

Digital censors quickly deleted a hashtag “the next five years” Monday as online discussion swirled in response to reported remarks of Beijing's Communist Party secretary saying that the capital city will normalize pandemic prevention controls over the course of the next five years.

Beijing's Communist Party chief, Cai Qi, made the remarks Monday morning as part of a report on the Party's management of the city.

The citywide party congress is held once every five years, ahead of the national level party congress, which is slated for this fall. At the congresses, members generally review the work of the past five years while also announcing goals for the next five years.

“In the next five years, Beijing will resolutely, unremittingly, do a good job in normalizing pandemic prevention controls," according to a cached version of the remarks in Beijing Daily, the main Communist Party mouthpiece in the capital city.

The city “will implement high quality regular PCR tests, and screening at key points, strictly inspect entries in residential communities, work units and public institutions,” it said.

The current version of the Beijing Daily no longer has the phrase “in the next five years.” On Weibo, the hashtag “the next five years” was deleted. A search for it on the social media platform turns up a notice saying the topic could not be displayed “according to relevant laws, regulations and policies,” a common error message for topics deleted by the app's censors.

Since a surge of cases driven by the omicron variant in April, China has made mass testing requirements even more frequent. In Beijing, residents are now required to hold a negative test from within the last 72 hours to enter any public venue, including restaurants and offices.

Across the city, the government pushed to set up thousands of testing spots where a person can get swabbed.

Throughout the pandemic, China has stuck to its strategy of “clearing to zero” or “zero-COVID.” It relies on mass testing, surveillance, and strict lockdowns to stop the virus from transmitting widely in the community.

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censors#Covid#Digital#Communist Party#The National Level Party#The Beijing Daily
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Farewell to Hong Kong and Its Big Lie

Earlier this month, a few days before I packed up my apartment and left Hong Kong, I made my way across the city to Victoria Park. For decades, the city’s residents would gather there in the thousands on the night of June 4 to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a moment of mass collective remembrance for those killed by Chinese forces in Beijing in 1989 and, though less so, a nod to the formative role that the crackdown played in the development of Hong Kong’s own prodemocracy movement. This year, the once-moving scene was entirely stamped out by the city’s more authoritarian turn.
CHINA
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy