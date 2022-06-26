ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Biden Care About China’s Theft of American Technology?

By Milton Ezrati
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough President Joe Biden has kept Donald Trump’s questionable tariffs in place, he has not lifted a finger to stem China’s ongoing theft of American technology and intellectual property. Depending on one’s biases, the Biden administration has done either too much of one thing or too little...

