Does Biden Care About China’s Theft of American Technology?

In an effort to expand its grip on power, the Maduro regime has allowed Venezuela to become a laboratory for digital surveillance and authoritarian social control. In the last decade, Venezuela has quickly become a hub for Russian and Chinese cyber technologies in the Western hemisphere. In an effort to expand its grip on power, the Maduro regime in Caracas has allowed the country to become a laboratory for digital surveillance and authoritarian social control. Moscow and Beijing are thus able to project their global ambitions into the Western hemisphere by sending their cybersecurity know-how and infrastructure to Venezuela. In other words, it’s a win-win exchange for both sides as they carve out an anti-American cyber partnership in Latin America.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO