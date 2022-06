Michael Phelps is enjoying another milestone in his historic Olympic career, this time with his family by his side. On Friday, the 23-time gold medalist, 36, was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame. He was joined by his wife, Nicole, and their three sons — Boomer Robert, 6, Beckett Richard, 4, and Maverick Nicolas 2½.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO