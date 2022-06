Alex Albon will be the only Williams driver to get the team’s major upgrade at the British Grand Prix this weekend. Williams is introducing a new aerodynamic package that RACER understands is along the same lines as the Red Bull concept, with the main focus on the car’s bodywork and floor. Ahead of the team’s home race, head of vehicle performance Dave Robson says the update will only be used on Albon’s car, with a focus on understanding how it impacts on both performance and handling compared to the existing design.

