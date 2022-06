James Anderson is eager to prove his fitness in time to take on India on Friday, as England’s Test side look to keep their feelgood factor going.Anderson sat out the final match of the New Zealand series at Headingley due to concerns over his left ankle, but remained with the squad to take in a third thrilling victory of the summer.After a record 171 caps, Anderson’s hunger to take the field for his country has never been in question, but even he admits the buoyant feeling around the team in recent weeks is a motivating factor.“I hate missing games. After...

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO