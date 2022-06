SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) flew into Springfield on Monday to meet with supporters on the final day of his 102-county tour across Illinois. Bailey was already leading the Republican candidates for governor in recent polling. He thinks receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement over the weekend will push him even further ahead for the primary Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO