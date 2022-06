BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ, 2 On Your Side (a TEGNA station) is pleased to announce that Jeremy Settle has been named News Director for the local Buffalo television station. “We are excited to have Jeremy join our team,” said WGRZ President and General Manager Mark Manders. “His energy, eye for news, and inclusive leadership, will further advance our service to the Western New York community and will elevate our elite news team to an even higher level of journalistic excellence.”

