ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYrAG_0gN2ZAwo00

Audacy's Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they're letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide. Join Rob + Holly every weeknight at 7PM for the 7 hottest, most requested songs of the day from the biggest stars of the genre!

Listen from anywhere in the country on the Audacy app .

You help pick the songs! Vote below to get your favorite into the list as we count down Country’s biggest hits every weeknight on your favorite Audacy Country station.

Rob Stone is a two time ACM Award winner in the category of "Major Market Personality of the Year." He's also a singer/songwriter and is heavily involved in the music community. Holly Hutton attended Wayne State University in Detroit and Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti before being bitten by the radio bug. Growing up, Holly began riding horses and has kept that passion into her adulthood.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Bush - 'More Than Machines'

After hinting to fans that a new era of Bush would be arriving soon, punctuated by a huge run of tour dates set to begin in August, the British Alt-Rockers have officially unveiled their first new single for 2022 – “More Than Machines.”
MUSIC
Audacy

Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Midland

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!. Midland’s Cam Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson have a lot to celebrate since the release of their third studio album, The Last Resort: Greetings From last May. In addition to rolling forward with new...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#The Playlist#Music Community#Wayne State University#Audacy Country#Acm Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Jake Owen

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Jake Owen to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out Jake’s very own Tiki Tonk station on Audacy — A station created by Jake specifically for Audacy Country fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy