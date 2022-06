BOSTON -- There were some rumblings that the Celtics could potentially use their $17.1 million TPE on Knicks guard Alec Burks, but it sounds like the team is setting its sights on someone bigger.According to MassLive's Brian Robb, Boston turned down New York's offer for the veteran guard for that Traded Player Exception, which the team received when Evan Fournier signed with the Knicks last offseason.The Knicks have been looking to shed salary this summer in order to make a run at free agent point guard Jalen Brunson, and were pretty much looking to give Burks and others away. Burks...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO