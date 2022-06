Are you looking for ways to make a big bang this Independence Day? Here is a list of Fourth of July activities that you can enjoy with family and friends. In Butts County locals can enjoy a fireworks show that will be held at Butts County Recreation at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. The gates for the event open at 5 p.m. There is a $5 admission fee for each vehicle.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO