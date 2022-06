SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Monika Giebitz, 41, of Auburn, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, where she has been Chief of Legislation since 2013. Giebitz was a Legislative Analyst at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from 2009 to 2013 and 2005 to 2008 and a Staff Services Analyst at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2008 to 2009. Giebitz earned a Master of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,244. Giebitz is registered without party preference.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO