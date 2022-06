The PGA Tour season rolls on this week with the Johne Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. The Quad Cities plays host to some of the game’s best this week as the John Deere Classic gears up for its 51st edition. Last year, Lucas Glover took home the crown for his fourth Tour title, and he’s back on the field this week looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Steve Stricker won three in a row from 2009 to 2011.

