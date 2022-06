LINKS Charity Golf Tournament is saying its last farewell to 30 years of great fun, support, friendships, and fundraising. “It’s been a spectacular ride,” stated Peter Sullivan Co-Chair to the event. “We were able to raise over $158,000 in support of local cancer care at UPMC Chautauqua, which brought the total to over 1.8 million in the past 30 years. This last year proved just how important the tournament has been to everyone in the community. While we were able to produce a great event, it wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsors, friends and family of LINKS. We want to give out one last clink of our glass and toast all of those who participated in LINKS over the years. Your dedication and commitment have proven that we can do anything we set our minds to: TO SUPPORT LOCAL CANCER CARE!”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO