Just across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge lies one of the Kitsap Peninsula’s hidden gems, Gig Harbor. A city where “postcard-perfect views meet small-town charm,” Gig Harbor has dozens of parks, fabulous restaurants, quaint shops and as many events throughout the year as a town twice its size. In short, this charming day-trip destination has something for everyone. Keep reading for some of our favorite places to eat, shop and play in what one local describes as “the Dawson’s Creek of Washington.”

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO