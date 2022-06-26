ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

McClanahan strikes out 10, Rays beat Pirates 4-2 for sweep

By Steve Nesius
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcClanahan strikes out 10, Rays beat Pirates 4-2 for...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rays SP Tyler Glasnow shares inspiring post to hopeful 2022 return

The Tampa Bay Rays have of course been playing without their ace, Tyler Glasnow, all season. Glasnow suffered a partially torn UCL injury late last season. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in August. Then this spring while rehabbing, he was forced to have arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. This pushed his timetable for […] The post Rays SP Tyler Glasnow shares inspiring post to hopeful 2022 return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Red Sox on home winning streak

Boston Red Sox (42-33, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-32, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.05 ERA, .96 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -158, Red...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals get robbed by bizarre MLB rule

The Pittsburgh Pirates were the beneficiaries of a bizarre and obscure MLB rule Wednesday in their game against the Washington Nationals. With runners at second and third and one out in the fifth, Pirates infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a line drive right to Nationals first baseman Josh Bell. Both Pittsburgh baserunners went on contact, with Jack Suwinski going for home and Hoy Jun Park going to third. Thus, all Bell had to do was throw to third, where Park was standing despite not tagging up. On paper, that’s an easy tag and an inning-ending double play.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 6/28/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Brewers-Rays prediction and pick. The Brewers have had a bit of a crazy season. They started the year as well as anyone could ask, taking a massive lead in the NL […] The post MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 6/28/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy