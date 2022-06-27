ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emeryville, CA

1 Dead Following Crash on Bay Bridge: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person was killed after a two-vehicle crash just west of the Bay Bridge toll plaza. Several eastbound lanes of the Bay...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in solo vehicle crash into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal solo crash Tuesday after an adult male drove his car into a tree on the southern end of San Jose, according to authorities.Police posted about the accident shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and said the incident happened about an hour earlier at 11:45 a.m. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, police said.Police said the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.  Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard from San Ignacio Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation. Police said this is San Jose's 34th fatal traffic incident and 36th victim killed so far this year.Earlier Tuesday, police were at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in East San Jose that left a female pedestrian dead. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black sedan -- possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord -- struck the woman who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk as the car headed south on South Jackson Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire along southbound I-880 at Mowry in Fremont triggers traffic alert

FREMONT -- A brush fire burning along southbound I-880 in Fremont Tuesday afternoon has closed the Mowry Avenue onramp and is impacting traffic, according to authorities.CHP reported the brush fire and issued a severe traffic alert just after 3:30 p.m. CHP and Fremont Fire units are on the scene. The on ramp is currently blocked and traffic passing through the area is slow due to smoke. Flames could be seen in video from dash cameras on cars passing through the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dead in brush fire that burned west of Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY -- Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday confirmed that one person died in a brush fire that burned 63 acres west of Petaluma.The incident, named the Roblar Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 near the intersection of Roblar Road and Valley Ford Road in the town of Bloomfield.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Monday evening that a person had died in the fire. No additional details were provided.According to initial reports, the fire was already 15-20 acre and is being driven by winds in the area.The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account confirmed that its units were...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Evacuation orders lifted following Albany fire Sunday evening

ALBANY -- Evacuation orders that were issued Sunday afternoon when a vegetation fire broke out on the west side of Albany Hill have been lifted according to an Albany Fire Department dispatcher.Residents of Gateview, Hillside and Taft Street neighborhoods were allowed to return home after 7 p.m. Sunday. During the evacuation period evacuees were directed to a gather at Golden Gate Field. Crews from Berkeley and El Cerrito assisted Albany firefighters in the battle to contain the blaze.
ALBANY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police arrest four juveniles who tried to hold up driver, led car chase

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Officers arrested four teenagers Sunday morning who reportedly held up a driver at gunpoint and led a high speed chase before being caught, police said.At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets. The victim informed responding officers that after he had parked his vehicle, four men wearing masks demanded his car and property at gunpoint. After complying, the suspects drove off in the stolen car.Officers located the stolen vehicle an hour later. The suspects then led police on a high speed...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man who fatally shot attacker on SF Muni won't face homicide charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who shot and killed a passenger on a San Francisco subway commuter train will be charged with gun crimes but not homicide in what was "clearly" a case of self-defense after he was attacked with a knife, his attorney said Monday.Javon Green, 26, will face charges of having a concealed weapon in a public place and having a loaded gun in a public place, both felonies that possibly could be reduced to misdemeanors, attorney Randy Knox said.Green was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office declined to comment to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire to ignite large, prescribed burn east of San Jose

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/BCN) – Residents living east of San Jose should prepare for smoky skies on Monday and Tuesday when Cal Fire plans to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park.In cooperation with the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, Cal Fire will conduct the burn each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to reduce the amount of noxious weeds.A Cal Fire news release said that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District approved 15 acres for burning Monday and the remaining 58 acres Tuesday.The park is located about 8 miles east of San Jose and the portion being used to support the fire will be closed to the public. Cal Fire officials urge the public to please not call 911 if smoke is visible from the San Jose area, state Highway 130 or the southern Santa Clara Valley.
SAN JOSE, CA

