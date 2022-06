NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man who fatally shot another passenger while onboard a Greyhound bus early Saturday morning. “It was like a commotion. The fire trucks came, and the ambulance came,” Reuben Tedder, who was at the Greyhound station when the shooting happened, said. “It kind of like shut down. It was like a barricade around this place.”

