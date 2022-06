Chris Taylor had three hits, including the go-ahead double in the 11th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.The Dodgers, who scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, won two of three games in the weekend series between the last two World Series champions.Taylor's double off Darren O'Day (1-2) glanced off the glove of third baseman Austin Riley as Cody Bellinger scored from third base. Trea Turner padded the lead with a run-scoring single to center field.Brusdar Graterol pitched a scoreless 11th for his first career save.Atlanta's...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO