ST. LOUIS -- The Marlins and vice president of scouting and player development Gary Denbo parted ways on Wednesday. "We appreciate all of Gary's efforts during his time with the Marlins organization and we wish him the best in his next endeavor," general manager Kim Ng wrote in a message to MLB.com. "Our entire baseball operations team will continue to work collaboratively to acquire and develop players throughout the organization to help our drive toward sustained success and the return of championship baseball to South Florida."

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO