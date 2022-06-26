ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

21 young people found dead in South African nightclub

By Allen Cone
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L42Q9_0gN0irms00

June 26 (UPI) -- Twenty-one young people were found dead Sunday morning in a nightclub in South Africa's East London with no cause announced, officials said.

The Daily Sun in South Africa reported the dead ranged in age from 13 to 20. Earlier reports put the death toll at 22. Four of them died at a hospital.

BBC reported the bodies were found early Sunday across floors and tables at the Enyobeni Tavern.

Siyakhangela Ndevu, the owner of the club, told local broadcaster eNCA: 'I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern."

Police Minister Bheki Cele said "from what we see here, it does not look like a stampede, hence we brought our forensic teamc from Pretoria to focus on what transpired at the tavern."

A poisonous gas has not been ruled out.

Health Department spokesman siyanda Manana said: "At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death."

Oscar Mabuyane, premier of East Cape Province, condemned the "unlimited consumption of liquor."

"You can't just trade in the middle of society like this and think that young people are not going to experiment," he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa posted on Twitter his "deepest condolences" to families of the victims.

He tweeted: "This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month - a time during which we celebrate young people, advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Couple sought as girl left critical in Coventry hit-and-run

A girl has been left in a critical condition following what police called a hit-and-run. They said the eight-year-old was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris on Monkswood Crescent, Coventry, on 17 June. She suffered a head injury in the crash just after 18:00 BST and remained in hospital, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Person
Oscar Mabuyane
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Cape#Nightclub#South African#The Daily Sun#Health Department
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

A person died after an alligator dragged them into a pond in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said Friday. The victim has not been identified. The situation began when authorities responded to a "water call" Friday morning. When they arrived, investigators determined that an alligator had grabbed ahold of the victim and dragged them into a nearby pond, the Horry County Police Department said in a statement.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
People

Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

After working 41 hours in three days caring for COVID patients, single, exhausted mother was arrested for DUI and child neglect; but blood results prove she was sober

This mother worked what most people work in five days during a three-day time period. Unfortunately, the single parent was exhausted because she worked 41 hours caring for COVID patients and said she needed some alone time to go to the mall. So, the mother dropped her 5-year-old son off at daycare and went about her business. But as soon as she returned flashing lights appeared in her rearview mirror, and her life changed in a matter of minutes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Two men die while cave diving in Florida

Two cave divers died in a possible drowning in Florida on Wednesday, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 p.m. to what was described as Buford Springs Cave in a wildlife park after teenagers there saw one of the divers floating face-down, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
385K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy