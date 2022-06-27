ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sri Lanka sends 2 ministers to Russia for oil amid crisis

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrPS3_0gN0fgrO00

Sri Lanka is sending two government ministers to Russia to negotiate for fuel — one of the necessities nearly exhausted as a result of the Indian Ocean nation's economic collapse.

The plan comes as Washington and its allies aim to cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war against Ukraine. Since its invasion in late February, global oil prices have skyrocketed, prompting a number of countries to seek out Russian crude, which is being offered at steep discounts.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the two ministers will leave for Russia on Monday to continue talks that Sri Lanka has been having with Russian authorities to directly purchase fuel, among other related issues.

He urged people on Saturday not to line up for fuel, saying only small amounts will be distributed to limited numbers of stations through the coming week. He said until the next shipments arrive, “public transport, power generators and industries will be given a priority.”

Residents have had to queue for hours and sometimes days to get fuel, sometimes resorting to burning charcoal or palm fronds for cooking.

Wijesekera's comments came as a U.S. delegation is visiting Sri Lanka, seeking ways to help the island nation cope with an unprecedented economic crisis and severe shortages of essential supplies. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held separate talks on Monday with diplomats from United States and Russia.

Like some other South Asian nations, Sri Lanka has remained neutral on the war in Ukraine.

However, Wijesekera said the Foreign Ministry and the Sri Lankan ambassador in Russia have been making arrangements for a fuel purchase.

“There is an advantage for us if we could buy oil directly from the Russian government or the Russian firms. There are talks going on,” he told reporters Sunday.

The shortages have led to protests against the government. The government has deployed armed troops and police at every fuel station.

Sri Lanka says it’s unable to repay $7 billion in foreign debt due this year, pending the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. It must pay $5 billion on average annually until 2026. Authorities have asked the IMF to lead a conference to unite Sri Lanka’s lenders.

Last month, the country bought a 90,000-metric ton (99,000-ton) shipment of Russian crude to restart its only refinery, Wijesekera said.

In an interview with The Associated Press in mid-June, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the country would be compelled to buy oil from Russia and was trying to get oil and coal from traditional suppliers in the Middle East.

“If we can get from any other sources, we will get from there. Otherwise (we) may have to go to Russia again,” he said.

Wickremesinghe also said last week that the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp. was $700 million in debt and as a result, no country or organization was willing to provide fuel.

On Sunday, the corporation hiked prices of gasoline by 22% to 550 Sri Lankan rupees per liter (about $5.80 per gallon), and diesel by 15% to LKR 470 per liter (about $4.95 per gallon). Wijeserekara said the hike was meant to be on par with the global fuel prices.

Protesters have occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office for more than two months demanding his resignation, saying the primary responsibility for the crisis rests with him and his family, whom they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.

The U.S. delegation led by Robert Kaproth, deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for Asia, and Kelly Keiderling, deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, met on Monday with Rajapaksa, who briefed them about Sri Lanka's economic and social crisis and the progress of discussions with the IMF, according to the president's office. The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, also joined the meeting.

The U.S. has announced $120 million in new financing for small and medium-sized businesses, a $27 million contribution to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry and $5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis. Another $6 million was pledged in new grants for livelihoods and technical assistance on financial reform.

Hours later, the Russian ambassador in Sri Lanka, Yuri Materiy, met Rajapaksa and discussed a wide range of issues including the export of tea to Russia, tourism, trade, oil, coal, gas and fertilizer, the president's office said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Government Of Sri Lanka#Russian#South Asian
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

719K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy