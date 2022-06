From OMavs.com – Former Omaha quarterback Marlin Briscoe has died of pneumonia, announced his daughter Monday afternoon. He was 76. Briscoe, an Omaha native who starred at South High School, set nearly two dozen school records while playing for Omaha U (which became UNO in 1968). Drafted 14th overall by the Denver Broncos, he was initially used as a defensive back, but a series of injuries to the team's quarterbacks gave him an opportunity to switch positions. Briscoe made the most of it and stepped in to become the first black starting quarterback in pro football history during his 1968 rookie season.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO